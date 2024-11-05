© 2024 KSMU Radio
Studio Live

SoundCheck: With a trio of new songs, Bryan Copeland finds a new direction

By Jessica Balisle
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:45 AM CST

Bryan Copeland will be on Studio Live at noon on Friday, November 8, 2024. Then catch his performance at Studio Live Social Hour at Mother's Brewing Company that night from 6-8 pm.

Known for the pop/funk sounds of Luna J, Bryan Copeland is working on solo songs that have a more chill, somber vibe. He stopped by the station to talk about his new collection of three songs.

This segment includes discussions of domestic abuse and may be triggering for some listeners. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, contact Harmony House at 417-864-7233 or myharmonyhouse.org.

Studio Live
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
