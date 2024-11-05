SoundCheck: With a trio of new songs, Bryan Copeland finds a new direction
Bryan Copeland will be on Studio Live at noon on Friday, November 8, 2024. Then catch his performance at Studio Live Social Hour at Mother's Brewing Company that night from 6-8 pm.
Known for the pop/funk sounds of Luna J, Bryan Copeland is working on solo songs that have a more chill, somber vibe. He stopped by the station to talk about his new collection of three songs.
This segment includes discussions of domestic abuse and may be triggering for some listeners. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, contact Harmony House at 417-864-7233 or myharmonyhouse.org.