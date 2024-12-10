SoundCheck: Steve Ames is having a birthday and wants you to be a part of it

Musician and public radio fan Steve Ames will turn 50 years old this Friday and to celebrate, he's bringing his seven-piece band to the airwaves for a show that's almost two years in the making.

The County Lineup is made up of Steve Ames on guitar and vocals, Adie Ames on vocals, Steven Sparks on guitar, Landon Rolfe on bass, Stevie Newman on guitar, Jody Bilyeu on keys, and Set Randolph on drums.

Studio Live Social Hour will then take a field trip up to the Commercial Street area for a birthday blowout at Ruthie's Off C-Street, 1611 N Campbell Ave. Here, Grant Maledy and members of the Horn Supremacy will be on hand to take it to the next level.