Through songwriting, Brett Miller finds ideas and community

Songwriting can sometimes be a chore. For Brett Miller, he found motivation through Wild Bob's Musical Book Club, a group organized through the Springfield-Greene County Library that tasks songwriters with writing an original song inspired by the book selections. So, exactly like a book club, but told through song and poetry.

In this conversation, Brett takes us through the process of writing a song for Wild Bob's and how it then becomes uniquely his, often detached from the book it was originally inspired by.