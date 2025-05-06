© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Studio Live

Through songwriting, Brett Miller finds ideas and community

By Jessica Balisle
Published May 6, 2025 at 7:45 AM CDT
Brett Miller

Brett Miller will be on Studio Live on Friday, May 9, 2025. Then join us for Studio Live Social Hour from 6-8 pm that night at our new location, Springfield Brewing Company.

Songwriting can sometimes be a chore. For Brett Miller, he found motivation through Wild Bob's Musical Book Club, a group organized through the Springfield-Greene County Library that tasks songwriters with writing an original song inspired by the book selections. So, exactly like a book club, but told through song and poetry.

In this conversation, Brett takes us through the process of writing a song for Wild Bob's and how it then becomes uniquely his, often detached from the book it was originally inspired by.

Studio Live
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
