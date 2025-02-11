© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.
News
Studio Live

SoundCheck: Here, Now settles in with an easy dynamic and a sound all their own

By Jessica Balisle
Published February 11, 2025 at 7:45 AM CST
Here, Now
Here, Now

Here, Now will be on Studio Live on Friday, February 14, 2025 at noon. Then join us for Studio Live Social Hour from 6-8 pm that night at Mother's Brewing Company.

Based in Joplin, Missouri, Here, Now formed in 2023 with Keyven Dunn on drums and background vocals, Lauren Fisher on lead vocals and keys, Jeremy Robbins on bass, and Robert Combs on guitar. They stopped by the KSMU studios to talk about their band dynamics and how this group differs from other projects they've been involved in.

Studio Live
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle