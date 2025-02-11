SoundCheck: Here, Now settles in with an easy dynamic and a sound all their own
Here, Now will be on Studio Live on Friday, February 14, 2025 at noon. Then join us for Studio Live Social Hour from 6-8 pm that night at Mother's Brewing Company.
Based in Joplin, Missouri, Here, Now formed in 2023 with Keyven Dunn on drums and background vocals, Lauren Fisher on lead vocals and keys, Jeremy Robbins on bass, and Robert Combs on guitar. They stopped by the KSMU studios to talk about their band dynamics and how this group differs from other projects they've been involved in.