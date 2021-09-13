-
Thefts of a part found underneath a vehicle are causing problems for individuals and organizations in the Ozarks. Between January 1 and April 30, 2021,…
A Springfield Police Department program gives citizens a behind-the-scenes look at SPD practices and policies. And applications are now open for the fall…
The Springfield Police Department will be watching for drivers who fail to yield for pedestrians at a crosswalk at Grant and Sunset this week. The…
Springfield police are conducting a Crosswalk Yield Check at a crosswalk in the northern part of the city this week.Springfield city officials said in a…
Springfield Police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred on Friday, February 26, and Saturday, February 27.The Friday afternoon…
This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.Today’s discussion explores the impact of COVID-19 regarding department…
The Springfield Police Department is offering stickers to those with special needs to improve interactions between officers and the public. There are…
The Springfield Police Department is hoping to offer free courses to motorcyclists in an effort to prevent future crashes. According to SPD, Springfield…
The Springfield Police Department conducted masking ordinance compliance checks at several area businesses Friday and Saturday night. Officers looked for…
The Springfield Police Department’s K9, Charlie, is retiring. The Malinois from Denmark began working with SPD in 2014. He was a model K9 who enjoyed…