Missouri drivers can soon be ticketed for using a cell phone while driving

Starting Wednesday, January 1, anyone pulled over and found to be driving while using a handheld electronic device in Missouri can be ticketed.

The hands-free law was introduced in August 2023 and aims to reduce distractions on the road and increase safety on Missouri’s roadways. Missouri was the second to last state in the U.S. to ban texting while driving, according to the Springfield Police Department, which is working to educate drivers before the stricter rules go into effect.

Drivers are still allowed to use mobile phones or other electronic devices if they use hands-free features such as Bluetooth or voice commands. But no texting, reading, recording, streaming or sending are allowed, according to SPD. Exceptions to the law include making 911 calls, one-button-push answering and handling in-dashboard screens.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams supports the hands-free law.

"Distracted driving is a serious issue that impacts every community," Williams said in a news release. “This new law is a step in the right direction toward making our roads safer. We are committed to ensuring that drivers understand the importance of staying focused on the road, and we encourage everyone to make safety a priority."

The hands-free law is a secondary violation, which means drivers can be cited for distracted driving when they are pulled over for another, primary violation or if they were involved in a crash.

The City of Springfield’s recently adopted Vision Zero Policy and Safe Streets SGF action plan also seeks to create safer roadways through a combination of education, engineering, and enforcement strategies, according to SPD. The goal is zero fatal traffic crashes in the city by 2040.