Greene County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with sexual misconduct at Springfield discount store

Arnott’s office says Snow resigned from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, three days after an alleged incident at a Springfield-based Dollar Tree store.

Court papers filed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office indicate Snow is accused of following a woman he did not know around the Dollar Tree with his genitals exposed.

Springfield 911 call records show a call was made Saturday at 2:01 p.m. over an "indecent exposure" at a Dollar Tree located on East Sunshine Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says Snow reported to them that the incident was a “misunderstanding,” according to a news release.

On Wednesday, Snow was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct. That’s a class-B misdemeanor punishable with up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

Prosecutors wrote that the defendant’s position as a law enforcement official makes the alleged offense "more aggravating" than a typical charge.

The Sheriff’s Office says Snow declined to cooperate with their administrative investigation and was suspended. They say they reported Snow to Springfield police and directed him to cooperate with the police investigation. A Springfield Police Department spokesperson told KSMU Thursday that the investigation is “ongoing.”

Bond was set at $1,000, and after arrest on Wednesday Snow appears to have been released from Greene County Jail, according to online records.

No attorney was listed for Snow in Missouri court records midday Thursday.