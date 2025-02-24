© 2025 KSMU Radio
Springfield police arrest 5 impaired drivers during a saturation patrol Friday

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:34 PM CST
Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
Michele Skalicky
Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

Officers say, if you're going to drink, you should always have a plan for how to get home that doesn't involve driving.

The Springfield Police Department arrested five impaired drivers during a five-hour saturation patrol on Friday night, February 21.

Officers used marked patrol vehicles to enforce hazardous moving violations commonly associated with intoxicated driving, according to SPD, and they stopped a total of 22 vehicles. In addition to the five drivers arrested for driving while intoxicated, 20 citations were issued.

During the last five-hour saturation patrol in Springfield, on Friday, September 20, officers arrested two impaired drivers and stopped 24 vehicles.

Saturation patrols are funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Traffic and Highway Safety Division.

Officers remind everyone that the consequences of impaired driving include jail time, loss of driving privileges, sentencing to use ignition interlocks and increased insurance rates. Financial losses include attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work and the potential loss of a job.

You should always have a plan for how to get home.
Springfield Police Department City of Springfield
Michele Skalicky
