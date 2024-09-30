© 2024 KSMU Radio
2 arrested for drunk driving during a recent saturation patrol in Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:04 PM CDT
Michele Skalicky
Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

The patrol was operated by the Springfield Police Department on September 20.

During a five-hour saturation patrol on Friday night, September 20, the Springfield Police Department arrested two impaired drivers. Officers used marked patrol vehicles to enforce what the department called “hazardous moving violations commonly associated with intoxicated driving.”

24 vehicles were stopped during the patrol, and, in addition to the two drivers arrested for driving while intoxicated, 20 citations were issued.

SPD reminds drivers that consequences of impaired driving include jail time, loss of driving privileges, sentencing to use ignition interlocks and increased insurance rates. Other consequences are financial losses due to attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work and the potential loss of a job. Always have a plan to get home if you plan to drink.

The saturation patrols are funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Traffic and Highway Safety Division.
