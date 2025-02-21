SPD police chief says recruitment efforts are rebounding, but slowly

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Williams talks about staffing levels at the police department, saying they remain low but are improved from a year ago. He talks about steps the department is taking to fill those openings.