© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Making Democracy Work

SPD police chief says recruitment efforts are rebounding, but slowly

By Debbie Good
Published February 21, 2025 at 3:33 PM CST
Springfield Police Department vehicle
KSMU Archives
Springfield Police Department vehicle

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams gives an update on the staffing situation.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Williams talks about staffing levels at the police department, saying they remain low but are improved from a year ago. He talks about steps the department is taking to fill those openings.

 

Tags
Making Democracy Work Making Democracy WorkLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriSpringfield Police Department
Debbie Good
See stories by Debbie Good