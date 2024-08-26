Springfield Police Department is cracking down on speeders and is using social media to get the message across

The Springfield Police Department is making a renewed effort to get people to slow down on the city’s roadways.

Over the weekend, SPD posted photos of radar guns tracking people going anywhere from 100 to 112 mph on James River Freeway and Highway 65.

SPD Traffic Unit Supervisor Sgt. Justin Lloyd said, for far too long, the public has been in danger due to the number of speeders on Springfield’s streets.

"I've been fortunate enough to be involved in the traffic unit on three different occasions," he said, "and this last time, since I've come back, it really seems that speeds are a little out of control and so, you know, we're trying to do something about that and kind of rein our drivers in."

He reminds people that triple digits are way too fast to be driving on area highways. And he routinely sees people driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit on city streets like Chestnut Expressway.

"Unfortunately, it's widely accepted within our community to speed," he said, "and, generally, people speed because they're late getting somewhere."

People need to slow down for the simple fact that it saves lives, according to Lloyd. Speed is a contributing factor in whether a person lives or dies in an accident. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the number of fatal accidents in Springfield has doubled even though, pre-pandemic, the number of fatal accidents was dropping across the state.

"If we can slow speeders down, I think that we can have a tremendous effect on being able to at least lower the number of fatalities," he said, "and really start to have our drivers pay attention to roadway safety, both for themselves and for others that are around them."

One approach his division is taking is letting the public know on Facebook where they’re watching for speeders. While he said it may seem counterproductive, it’s effective in slowing people down. And they’re increasing enforcement across the city of speeding, impaired driving and other traffic violations like running red lights and following too closely.

He said they’re not out there to make people mad.

"We are out there to try to save the lives of moms, dads, brothers, sisters," he said.

They’re trying to change things up quite a bit, he said, to reverse the trend in Springfield of people driving too fast.

As they step up enforcement, they’ll give grace when it’s warranted, according to Lloyd. But he said, "we're really trying to educate the public, and I think the best way to do that is, unfortunately, to get into their pocketbook."

