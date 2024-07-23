National Night Out and neighborhood watch programs allow the Springfield Police Department to connect with residents

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Sgt. Michael Ramsey with the Springfield Police Department.

Ramsey talks about the changes to streamline neighborhood watch programs, making them easier to incorporate into the many neighborhood associations around the city.

He also talks about the upcoming annual event “National Night Out”on August 6, geared toward building relationships with neighbors and with law enforcement.

