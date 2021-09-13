-
When we have bands on KSMU’s Studio Live, we usually hear from local songwriters and bands that specialize in rock, country or bluegrass. But this week…
-
It’s been over four years since we’ve heard Drifters Mile on the KSMU airwaves. Turns out, a lot can change with a band in four years. I sat down with…
-
Salt. It’s a mineral that is essential to life on earth. As humans, we cook with it, preserve our food with it, and sometimes even light our rooms with…
-
Poet molly. has been writing since her teen years, but she’s new to performing music. Her first gig was just two years ago.“So, I started writing poetry…
-
SoundCheck: The Recording Club with Jimmy Rea
-
This month’s episode of SoundCheck features the practice of exercising the earbone. Musician Calvin Todd explains.“Kind of viewing the act of listening as…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a seismic shift for so many of us, including musicians. This month on SoundCheck, we hear from singer/songwriter…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of our society these last few months. We all are feeling its lingering effects as we stay at home. We…
-
Clarence Brewer is many things. He’s a welder, sculptor, actor, musician, and songwriter, going by the name, “King Clarentz.” I called Clarence up for an…
-
This month for KSMU’s series SoundCheck, Jess Balisle interviews full-time musician Justin Larkin on how he is dealing with cancelled gigs, waning income…