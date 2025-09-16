© 2025 KSMU Radio
New EP from Roxie & the Moon King

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:37 PM CDT
Roxie & the Moon King

Musical and life partners Roxie & the Moon King have new music and they celebrate its release with other musical minds at Tie and Timber on Thursday September 18th, 2025

An excerpt from the Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, Arts News broadcast features guests Jenna English and Michael Stanton Armstrong, who perform as Roxie & the Moon King, an indie-folk duo that found both love and musical compatibility. Their latest studio project brings a pop sound to the forefront and highlights new collaborations. Hear part of their conversation with KSMU arts reporter Jimmy Rea and their song “Less Love,” and tune in to Arts News on Friday, Sept. 19, for the full interview and more music.

You can see and hear Roxie & the Moon King at Tie & Timber Beer Co. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. More information is at tieandtimberbeerco.com.
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
