New EP from Roxie & the Moon King

An excerpt from the Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, Arts News broadcast features guests Jenna English and Michael Stanton Armstrong, who perform as Roxie & the Moon King, an indie-folk duo that found both love and musical compatibility. Their latest studio project brings a pop sound to the forefront and highlights new collaborations. Hear part of their conversation with KSMU arts reporter Jimmy Rea and their song “Less Love,” and tune in to Arts News on Friday, Sept. 19, for the full interview and more music.

You can see and hear Roxie & the Moon King at Tie & Timber Beer Co. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. More information is at tieandtimberbeerco.com.

