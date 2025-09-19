© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Arts News

Arts New September 19, 2025

By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published September 19, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT
Gillioz

A rural art exhibit highlights war artifacts connected to the Ozarks, new music from Willioh and Roxie & the Moon King, the Moxie celebrates 20 years, remembering Tom Shipley, and more!

Sept. 19 - War & Memory in the Ozarks exhibition - West Plains Civic Center (through Oct 18)

Sept. 19 - Springfield Little Theatre presents Annie (through Sept. 28)

Sept. 19 - The Gillioz Fall Classics - The Princess Bride

Sept. 20 - Live From Downtown: Maximum Weekend and Hitters

Sept. 20 - Sunday Serenades with The Shandies at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

Sept. 21 - Chris Funk The Wonderist 

Sept. 21-22 - Cider Days on Walnut Street

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea's work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
Mavis Parks
