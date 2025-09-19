Arts New September 19, 2025
A rural art exhibit highlights war artifacts connected to the Ozarks, new music from Willioh and Roxie & the Moon King, the Moxie celebrates 20 years, remembering Tom Shipley, and more!
Sept. 19 - War & Memory in the Ozarks exhibition - West Plains Civic Center (through Oct 18)
Sept. 19 - Springfield Little Theatre presents Annie (through Sept. 28)
Sept. 19 - The Gillioz Fall Classics - The Princess Bride
Sept. 20 - Live From Downtown: Maximum Weekend and Hitters
Sept. 20 - Sunday Serenades with The Shandies at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
Sept. 21 - Chris Funk The Wonderist
Sept. 21-22 - Cider Days on Walnut Street