News
Arts News

Arts News September 26, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
Van Bridges

Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck brings his genre-bending new album to the Gillioz; the Springfield Art Museum’s annual 99x fundraiser; Downtown Jazz Takeover; the Live From Downtown finale; a community choir call from the Messiah Project; and a benefit concert as the music community rallies for one of its own.

Sept 26 - Live from Downtown: CCR Tribute and Dallas Jones sings Neil Young

Sept 26 - Collection Connection with the Springfield Art Museum

Sept 26 & 27 - Gareth Reynolds at The Blue Room Comedy Club

Sept 27 - Downtown Jazz Takeover

Sept 27 - Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda and Antonio Sánchez at the Gillioz

Sept 28 - Show-Me Poetry Slam

Sept 26 - One Note at a Time Benefit Concert for Cindy Ausilio

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
