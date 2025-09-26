Arts News September 26, 2025
Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck brings his genre-bending new album to the Gillioz; the Springfield Art Museum’s annual 99x fundraiser; Downtown Jazz Takeover; the Live From Downtown finale; a community choir call from the Messiah Project; and a benefit concert as the music community rallies for one of its own.
Sept 26 - Live from Downtown: CCR Tribute and Dallas Jones sings Neil Young
Sept 26 - Collection Connection with the Springfield Art Museum
Sept 26 & 27 - Gareth Reynolds at The Blue Room Comedy Club
Sept 27 - Downtown Jazz Takeover
Sept 27 - Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda and Antonio Sánchez at the Gillioz
Sept 28 - Show-Me Poetry Slam
Sept 26 - One Note at a Time Benefit Concert for Cindy Ausilio