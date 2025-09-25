19-time Grammy winner Béla Fleck returns to Springfield

Béla Fleck brings his new trio with harpist Edmar Castañeda and drummer Antonio Sánchez to the Gillioz Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $54 to $84.

The group pairs Fleck’s banjo with Castañeda’s Colombian harp and Sánchez’s drums for an uncommon lineup with a wide reach. Fleck, a 19-time Grammy winner, is known for pushing the banjo from bluegrass into jazz, classical and beyond. Castañeda leads his own projects and has worked with jazz luminaries. Sánchez, a Grammy-winning drummer and bandleader, is widely known for his work with Pat Metheny and the film score for “Birdman.”

The trio performs mostly original music, much of it co-written, with strong melodies, rich harmony and shifting grooves. Tickets and info at www.gillioztheatre.com