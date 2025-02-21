Missouri State University students recreate 'We Are the World' music video

A group of students in Missouri State University's Electronic Arts program is undertaking an ambitious project. They're recreating the iconic 1985 music video for We Are the World. This updated version of the legendary song, originally written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, will focus on amplifying the voices of marginalized communities, bringing attention to diversity in race, religion, gender, sexuality, ability and other human experiences.

“(We) hope to create a positive space for people of all ages, genders, races, just bringing everybody together with a common focus of singing and just being a big community together and focusing on people from the area as well,” said the project's assistant director Marisa Keller.

Keller is working on the project with fellow students Riley Loredo, who is director/producer; Landon Barlow, director of photography; and sound Engineer Shelby Fields.

We Are the World 417 is a project that aims to highlight voices often underrepresented in mainstream media. The students involved are passionate about using their artistic talents to create a powerful visual statement, drawing from the original music video’s message of unity and compassion while reflecting the varied identities that make up today's society.

Filming for We Are the World 417 will begin in late February. The final video will be revealed during the Electronic Arts Senior Presentation at Missouri State University in May. Donations to fund the production are being accepted. For details go to wearetheworld417.com

