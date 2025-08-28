© 2025 KSMU Radio
Original Ozark Folk Festival turns 78

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:20 AM CDT
Eureka Springs Folk Festival

A longtime tradition continues the first weekend of September in a small but prolific town in Northwest Arkansas.

The 78th Original Ozark Folk Festival runs Sept. 4-6, 2025, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, with headliners the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, The Steel Wheels, The HillBenders and Handmade Moments. The weekend features main stage shows at the Historic Auditorium, a Folk Fair in Basin Spring Park on Friday and Saturday, a singer-songwriter contest, music and dance workshops, and a community square dance. More information is at www.ozarkfolk.com.
News KSMUmusicEureka Springs
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
