Original Ozark Folk Festival turns 78

The 78th Original Ozark Folk Festival runs Sept. 4-6, 2025, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, with headliners the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, The Steel Wheels, The HillBenders and Handmade Moments. The weekend features main stage shows at the Historic Auditorium, a Folk Fair in Basin Spring Park on Friday and Saturday, a singer-songwriter contest, music and dance workshops, and a community square dance. More information is at www.ozarkfolk.com.