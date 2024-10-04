Ozarko Marching Festival this weekend will showcase high school bands and its host the Missouri State Pride Band
Missouri State University's annual marching festival is Saturday, October 5. Expect traffic congestion on and around campus during the event.
The Ozarko Marching Band Festival is this weekend. To learn more, KSMU's Ben Verstraete talks with Missouri State University's director of bands Brad Snow.
Hear the interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.
The event is open to the public, and tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for children under five. More information here.