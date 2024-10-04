© 2024 KSMU Radio
Ozarko Marching Festival this weekend will showcase high school bands and its host the Missouri State Pride Band

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published October 4, 2024 at 10:16 AM CDT
The Missouri State University Pride Band will exhibit their show at the festival.
Missouri State University
Missouri State University's annual marching festival is Saturday, October 5. Expect traffic congestion on and around campus during the event.

The Ozarko Marching Band Festival is this weekend. To learn more, KSMU's Ben Verstraete talks with Missouri State University's director of bands Brad Snow.

Hear the interview by clicking the "Listen" button above.

The event is open to the public, and tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for children under five. More information here.
Ben Verstraete
