college of education

Individuals with autism experience the world differently, and often have challenges with social situations or communication.Dr. Megan Boyle, associate…
To understand the human experience, one of the most important things is for children to learn to identify emotions – what they feel, why they feel that…
A teacher's job is complex. Not only does the teacher need to communicate subject matter clearly, he or she must do so in a manner that keeps attention.…
In our changing world, how can teachers be confident they are still teaching and reaching their students?Dr. Stefanie Livers, assistant professor of…
This past January, the first batch of eight Bear POWER students began their education at Missouri State University.Bear POWER is a two-year, five-semester…
From the very first moments, your child is learning. They are soaking in their environment and learning to interact with it.Dr. Sascha Mowrey, assistant…
Reading and writing serve as the foundation for so much of elementary school education and always has. While that remains unchanged, expectations of…
Young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will have a chance to experience college life thanks to a new program at Missouri State…
Education is an area of concern for citizens in Missouri. More specifically, locally, early childhood education and poverty have remained red flag areas…
The culture of poverty: It's a reality for people everywhere in the world. Where it is often the most heart-wrenching is when it is seen in…