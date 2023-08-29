© 2023 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

Program helps area teachers enhance STEM education

By Emily Yeap
Published August 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
The first group of ROSE program participants with the grant team members from Missouri State University.
The first group of ROSE program participants with the grant team members from Missouri State University.

The first group of participants completed the research workshop successfully.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

To boost science, technology, engineering and math or STEM education in southwest Missouri: That’s the goal of Missouri State University’s Computer Science Research Opportunity for Smart Environments program, also known as ROSE.

Earlier this year, Missouri State received a three-year, $600,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to facilitate this program for area middle and high school teachers.

The first group of seven teachers recently completed a six-week summer research workshop on campus.

Dr. Razib Iqbal, associate professor of computer science and ROSE program principal investigator, and Dr. Diana Piccolo, professor of education, talk about the program and the first cohort’s experience.

The second ROSE summer research workshop will take place on campus from June 10-July 19, 2024. Applications are now open until Feb. 16, 2024.

To get more details, contact Piccolo at DPiccolo@MissouriState.edu.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityCollege of Natural and Applied Sciencescollege of educationDr. Razib IqbalDr. Diana Piccolo
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
