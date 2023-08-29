Program helps area teachers enhance STEM education

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

To boost science, technology, engineering and math or STEM education in southwest Missouri: That’s the goal of Missouri State University’s Computer Science Research Opportunity for Smart Environments program, also known as ROSE.

Earlier this year, Missouri State received a three-year, $600,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to facilitate this program for area middle and high school teachers.

The first group of seven teachers recently completed a six-week summer research workshop on campus.

Dr. Razib Iqbal, associate professor of computer science and ROSE program principal investigator, and Dr. Diana Piccolo, professor of education, talk about the program and the first cohort’s experience.

The second ROSE summer research workshop will take place on campus from June 10-July 19, 2024. Applications are now open until Feb. 16, 2024.

To get more details, contact Piccolo at DPiccolo@MissouriState.edu.

