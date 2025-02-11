Research reveals what new teachers need to succeed

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

States around the country continue to deal with teacher shortages.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 86% of public schools in the U.S. had trouble hiring teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

Dr. Tammi Davis is an educator with more than 20 years of experience, including 10 years as a teacher educator. Currently an associate professor of elementary education at Missouri State University, Davis has focused her research on studying the experiences of new teachers. One of the things she looks at is how the support or lack of support for teachers in areas like mentorship affects them.

Her most recent project resulted in an article titled “Learning from the Unexpected Journeys of Novice Teachers’ Professional Identity Development” in Education Sciences. She shares more about the project and key findings.

