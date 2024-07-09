Global engagement is a focus of a program at Missouri State University

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Last fall, the College of Education at Missouri State University unveiled its Global Education Lab. It’s a collaborative place for teaching and learning about the world and its people.

Located on the top floor of Hill Hall, the lab has a special focus on educational strategies.

Missouri State’s Dr. Jennice McCafferty-Wright help to set up the lab and oversees it. She’s assistant professor in the School of Teaching, Learning and Developmental Sciences and dean’s fellow for global education.

She talks about the work taking place in the lab.

To find out more about the Global Education Lab, including how to collaborate on projects, send an e-mail to globaledlab@missouristate.edu.

