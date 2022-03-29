© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 2! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Reduce Negative Classroom Behaviors with De-escalation Strategies

Published March 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
A teacher teaching elementary kids in a classroom.
Image by Stefan Meller
/
Pixabay

MSU education expert explains what’s involved.

While kids misbehaving in the classrooms isn’t unusual, many school systems have reported a lot more challenging behaviors in recent times.

Why is this happening and how can disruptive classroom behaviors be prevented?

Answering these questions and more is Dr. Reesha Adamson from Missouri State University. She’s associate professor and assistant department head of the Department of Counseling, Leadership and Special Education at Missouri State.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags

Missouri State Journal Missouri State Unversitycounseling leadership and special educationcollege of educationDr. Reesha Adamson
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More