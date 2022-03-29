Reduce Negative Classroom Behaviors with De-escalation Strategies
MSU education expert explains what’s involved.
While kids misbehaving in the classrooms isn’t unusual, many school systems have reported a lot more challenging behaviors in recent times.
Why is this happening and how can disruptive classroom behaviors be prevented?
Answering these questions and more is Dr. Reesha Adamson from Missouri State University. She’s associate professor and assistant department head of the Department of Counseling, Leadership and Special Education at Missouri State.