© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

MSU grant-funded program aims to inspire future educators

By Kayla Guilbault
Published April 22, 2025 at 9:37 AM CDT
An MSU student instructs a biology class.
Kevin White
Bears Teach is a summer program for high school students to learn more about pursuing a career in education.

As Missouri schools face a persistent teacher shortage, Missouri State University and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) are investing in solutions.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

MSU is expanding recruitment programs aimed at high school students with the help of a $70,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Dr. Denise Cunningham, a professor in the College of Education, says the goal is to highlight the rewards of teaching — not just the challenges.

Cunningham says creating positive early experiences with education helps students feel connected and may encourage them to return to their communities as future teachers.

The Bears Teach program aims to inspire future educators by connecting them with students who've had real-world classroom experiences.

Read the full show transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal college of educationDr. Denise CunninghamMissouri State Journal
Kayla Guilbault
Kayla Guilbault is the digital marketing coordinator for Missouri State University. She has a BS in Psychology from Drury University and nearly a decade of experience in marketing and communications. When she’s not working, she is a skater and serves as the Ad, Merch and Media Committee head for Springfield Roller Derby.<br/><br/><br/>
See stories by Kayla Guilbault