MSU grant-funded program aims to inspire future educators

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

MSU is expanding recruitment programs aimed at high school students with the help of a $70,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Dr. Denise Cunningham, a professor in the College of Education, says the goal is to highlight the rewards of teaching — not just the challenges.

Cunningham says creating positive early experiences with education helps students feel connected and may encourage them to return to their communities as future teachers.

The Bears Teach program aims to inspire future educators by connecting them with students who've had real-world classroom experiences.

Read the full show transcript.