The City of Nixa has extended its stay-at-home order through May 3. But non-essential businesses may now open up in a limited capacity.Non-essential…
The City of Nixa will hire three key leadership positions in 2020. They are looking for a City Attorney, Director of Finance, and an Assistant Director of…
An armored insect pest has been found on trees in Nixa this summer. Melanaspis tenebricosa or gloomy scale is a relatively new pest to Missouri, and, in…
The City of Nixa is warning area residents about scam calls saying residents would be given grant money assistance if they pay the taxes on the grant in…
The City of Nixa has a new city administrator. Jimmy Liles stepped out of his role as Nixa’s police chief at Monday night's city council meeting and into…
Solar panels numbering 33,288 on 72 acres west of Nixa were put into commercial operation mode Monday.The solar farm is expected to produce about nine…
The city of Nixa will soon be home to the largest solar panel farm in southwest Missouri. A groundbreaking for the 72-acre facility was held Tuesday…
A Nixa City Council member is no longer eligible to serve after his family purchased a home outside city limits.District 1 Councilman Jay Farr has…
The city of Nixa will soon be seeking a replacement on its council, as District 1 member Kyle Vogel has submitted his resignation.Vogel, who has lived in…
Nixa, Missouri’s city administrator Brian Bingle says with a sly grin, “Tongue-in-cheek, we’ve always recognized ourselves as a ‘bedroom community’ of…