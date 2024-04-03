Nixa Pool is expected to reopen in early June after a leak forced it to close early last season

A popular local spot to cool off in the summer is expected to open in June after being closed all last summer.

The Nixa Parks and Recreation’s pool at the Aquatics Center sprung a leak early last season and had to shut down.

Contractors began onsite work late last week. And the parks department said they’re planning to open the pool the first week of June.

All of the underground recirculation piping in the pool area is being replaced, and the pipes and filters in the pumphouse are being worked on and rehabilitated. And Matt Crouse, director of Nixa Parks and Recreation, said they decided to do some upgrades for the public as well. Those include additional concrete pool deck space with more shade structures, the installation of a water play structure for younger kids and a splash pad.

"We have heard over the last several years that, you know, our public would really like to have a splash pad," he said, "and so, you know, we know that this pool project — the majority of the work is underground and not necessarily something we would see, so the idea was to bring something and kind of bring the pool up to speed and add another amenity to our park system."

Crouse said the parks department is using impact fees, which they’ve been saving, to pay for the splash pad. That feature won’t open until later into the summer and into the fall to be available for use in 2025.

Nixa Parks is currently hiring lifeguards, admission staff and swim instructors for the upcoming season.

