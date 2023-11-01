Home invasion in Nixa forces 2 nearby schools to go into "Secure Mode'

Nixa Police have three suspects in custody following a home invasion that occurred Wednesday morning at 1240 Verna Lane. Nixa Police were dispatched to the address at 7:47a.m. after a female hiding in the home called to report two males and a female had forced entry into the house and assaulted a male in the home, according to a news release from the City of Nixa.

Nixa Police officers and the Nixa Emergency Tactical Team entered the home and detained the female suspect, but the two male suspects had fled the home on foot. One of the males was taken into custody with the help of Christian County Deputies, according to city officials. The other was located with use of the Nixa Police drone, which allowed the department to direct officers to the suspect’s location and take him into custody. Police are continuing to investigate the relationship between the suspects and victims as well as the motivation for the home invasion.

Nixa High School is located near the crime scene and due to the police activity, that school and nearby Mathews Elementary were placed on Secure Mode as a precautionary measure.

Nixa Police do not have any reason to suspect any ongoing threat to the public.

Charges have not yet been filed as a result of the investigation, but charges may be recommended to the Christian County Prosecutor as a result of the ongoing investigation, according to the statement.



