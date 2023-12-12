Nixa's Capital Improvement Plan gives glimpse into upcoming city projects

At their regular meeting Monday Nixa’s City Council approved a resolution adopting a five-year capital improvement plan. The plan runs from 2024 to 2028 and gives an idea of big projects ahead for the city.

The plan calls for an expected $21,405,365 in spending in 2024, and $76,106,308 in 2025.

Among a wide variety of expenses in 2024, the city is budgeting for significant updates to City Hall and wastewater infrastructure, a new shooting range for the city’s police, repairs to a notorious leak in the city pool, and an expansion of Main Street from Tracker Road to State Highway CC.

In 2024 the city also plans to start work on a new police building, with most of the expected costs coming in 2025. Similarly, the city is planning to start improvements to Main Street from Route 14 to North Street in the next year, with current expectations that that project and its costs will come to fruition in 2027.

Among other projects expected in 2025 the city is planning for a new sports complex and indoor aquatic center, as well as a public skate park and splash pad, utility meter upgrades, and a new water tower.

Many of these projects are in the earliest stages of planning.

Find the full detailed plan as it was presented to council at this link.

