Major leak at popular Nixa swimming pool means it won't open as scheduled this weekend

The Nixa swimming pool at McCauley Park will not open as scheduled this Memorial Day weekend. That's because Nixa Parks and Recreation staff have discovered what parks director Matt Crouse calls a significant leak in the community pool at the X Center.

"It's a significant leak," said Crouse. "It is 75,000 gallons a day that is going underground, and so that's a really bad thing for the pool."

They're working to identify the leak, he said. It could be in the pool circulation supply, which runs under the concrete pool deck, according to the city.

"The location makes the repair very difficult and would require extensive work and hours of repair," a news release stated.

Once the exact location of the leak is identified, the city will contract with a qualified business to make the repairs, city officials said.

The parks department does not have an estimate for when repairs will be completed. City officials said they anticipate repairs to take a significant amount of time, depending on contractor availability.

Refunds will be issued to those who have booked parties, pool passes or have made any payments for aquatics programs. To request a refund, email info@nixaparks.com.

The pool did not have a leak at the end of the season last year, and the issue wasn't discovered until the pool was readied for opening day — otherwise, repairs could have been made in the off season.

Crouse said he hopes they'll be able to open the pool in time to salvage part of the summer.

