Nixa council moves forward on projects

At its regular City Council meeting Monday, Nixa took steps to solicit bids and accept contracts on a number of big infrastructure projects including soliciting engineering services related to the construction of a new one-million-gallon water tower and a remodel of Nixa’s City Hall.

Project facilitator Justin Orf introduced the city hall project. Orf said council approved, “$2.2 million for the remodel,” he explained “there were a few reasons behind that, the first being the desire to bring utility billing into city hall.” The city hopes to create a “one-stop-shop" for city business.

The remodel will also bring in additional office space, more public seating and increased security features. The city hopes the remodel will be done by the end of the year.

The council also moved forward on a contract with Southwest Valuation LLC.

Nixa will pay Southwest Valuation $25,000 to value ten properties along North Main Street, from Tracker Road to State Highway CC, so that the City can plan for the acquisition of right-of-way, easements and temporary easements to facilitate a planned expansion of Main Street.

Find concepts of the city hall remodel and more in the agenda notes for Monday's meeting at this link.