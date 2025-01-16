© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Nixa shares designs for its new police station

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 16, 2025 at 9:47 AM CST
Artist rendering of the front of the planned Nixa Police Department
Provided by the City of Nixa
Artist rendering of the front of the planned Nixa Police Department

The station is in the planning stages and is expected to open in late 2026.

Plans for a new police station in Nixa are moving forward. The more than $15 million facility will be built with revenue from a three-quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in the spring of 2023.

On Wednesday, city officials released artist renderings of what the new facility just off Highway 14 and Leann Drive will look like.

Artist rendering of the Nixa Police Department lobby.
Provided by the City of Nixa
Artist rendering of the Nixa Police Department lobby.

City of Nixa spokesperson Summer Rascoll said the 21,280-square-foot facility will more than double the current space and will allow for future growth.

"Of course, it's going to include a lot of what it already does now," she said, "so there'll be desk and office space, evidence storage, you know, a lobby for people to come in and get help, but it's also going to have a new training area. It's going to have a new meeting room in there. The breakroom is going to be extended a lot."

There will also be a larger gym for officers to work out and a walking track on the grounds.

Rascoll said the new facility will allow them to keep up with changes in law enforcement.

Planned layout of new Nixa Police Department grounds.
Provided by City of Nixa
Planned layout of new Nixa Police Department grounds.

"Over the years, the team has grown, the need has grown, you know, evidence collection, different technologies that they have," she said. "Just the way that they train has changed so much that they are really pushing the limits at their current space."

Rascoll said contractor bidding will start in July with the groundbreaking in August. Completion is set for late 2026.
Tags
News City of NixaNixa Police Department
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky