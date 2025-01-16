City of Nixa shares designs for its new police station

Plans for a new police station in Nixa are moving forward. The more than $15 million facility will be built with revenue from a three-quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in the spring of 2023.

On Wednesday, city officials released artist renderings of what the new facility just off Highway 14 and Leann Drive will look like.

Provided by the City of Nixa Artist rendering of the Nixa Police Department lobby.

City of Nixa spokesperson Summer Rascoll said the 21,280-square-foot facility will more than double the current space and will allow for future growth.

"Of course, it's going to include a lot of what it already does now," she said, "so there'll be desk and office space, evidence storage, you know, a lobby for people to come in and get help, but it's also going to have a new training area. It's going to have a new meeting room in there. The breakroom is going to be extended a lot."

There will also be a larger gym for officers to work out and a walking track on the grounds.

Rascoll said the new facility will allow them to keep up with changes in law enforcement.

Provided by City of Nixa Planned layout of new Nixa Police Department grounds.

"Over the years, the team has grown, the need has grown, you know, evidence collection, different technologies that they have," she said. "Just the way that they train has changed so much that they are really pushing the limits at their current space."

Rascoll said contractor bidding will start in July with the groundbreaking in August. Completion is set for late 2026.