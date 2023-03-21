Nixa public schools addresses growing student population with April bond issue

The ballot issue in Nixa on April 4 would pay for improvements to existing school buildings and accommodate future population growth.

Nixa Schools superintendent Dr. Gearl Loden said, if passed, the bond issue will not increase the tax levy for Nixa residents. Loden said the district wants to focus on three main areas for improvement, including "being able to have the capacity for growth as our community grows; to maintain the buildings that we already have." Loden adds, "when we survey our parents and our community members, there is an interest in having more programing for the children that we have now.”

Some major projects the bond issue would fund include adding classrooms to High Pointe Elementary, adding parking lots and multi-use fields at the high school, and renovating the Nixa Junior High School theater.

The bond would also be used for smaller projects and upkeep of buildings, according to Loden. He said, if the issue passes, construction could start as early as this summer.

