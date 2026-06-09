Studio Live
Every second Friday, 12-1 pm
Hear songs and conversations from local musicians as they perform live from the KSMU studios every second Friday. Hosts Jess Balisle and Melissa Rea will dive into what inspires these musicians and their love for music, as well as the music itself.
Tune in Tuesdays before Studio Live at 7:45 am and 4:44 pm for SoundCheck - a preview to Studio Live with an in-depth interview with the musicians.
Upcoming Schedule:
June 12: The Sideburns - THE LAST SOCIAL HOUR
July 10: Jin J. X
August 14: Patti Steel
September 11: TBA
October 9: Drifters Mile
November 13: Pomfret
Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes
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Little Jones on Studio Live on May 8, 2026 with hosts Jess and Melissa.
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The Sideburns will be on Studio Live on Friday, June 12, 2026 at noon on KSMU. Then join us for the final Social Hour that night at Springfield BrewCo from 6 to 8 pm.
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Little Jones will be on Studio Live on Friday, May 8, 2026 from noon to 1 pm. Then join us for Studio Live Social Hour that night from 6 to 8 pm at Springfield BrewCo's Ty Iechyd Da Distillery.
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SoundCheck: From Shanatalie to the Shandies, how to name a band and other lessons from 10 years of musicThe Shandies will be on Studio Live on Friday, April 10, 2026, at noon on KSMU. Then catch the band that night at Springfield BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour.
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Eric Leick will be on Studio Live on Friday, March 13, 2026. Then join us for his in-person performance at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour that night from 6 to 8 pm.
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Joe Dillstrom will be on Studio Live on Friday, February 13, 2026 at noon. Then catch is in-person performance at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour from 6 to 8 pm that night.
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SoundCheck: As ‘another Springfield guitar band,’ Uncle Knuckle carves a homegrown path of local musicUncle Knuckle and the Reveal Machine will be on Studio Live at noon on Friday, January 9, 2026. Then catch their in-person performance at BrewCo that night from 6 to 8 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.
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Drew Beine will be on Studio Live on Friday, December 12, 2025 at noon. Join us that evening from 6-8 pm at BrewCo for Drew's in-person Studio Live Social Hour performance. See you there!
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Cold Water Kills will be on Studio Live on Friday, November 14, 2025, at noon. Then be sure to catch the band's in-person performance at BrewCo that night from 6-8 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.
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Matteson Gregory will be on Studio Live Friday, October 10, 2025 at noon. Then join us that night for her in-person performance from 6-8 pm at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour