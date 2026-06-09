Every second Friday, 12-1 pm

Hear songs and conversations from local musicians as they perform live from the KSMU studios every second Friday. Hosts Jess Balisle and Melissa Rea will dive into what inspires these musicians and their love for music, as well as the music itself.

Tune in Tuesdays before Studio Live at 7:45 am and 4:44 pm for SoundCheck - a preview to Studio Live with an in-depth interview with the musicians.

Upcoming Schedule:

June 12: The Sideburns - THE LAST SOCIAL HOUR

July 10: Jin J. X

August 14: Patti Steel

September 11: TBA

October 9: Drifters Mile

November 13: Pomfret

