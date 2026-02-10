SoundCheck: Recycling the past with Joe Dillstrom
Joe Dillstrom will be on Studio Live on Friday, February 13, 2026 at noon. Then catch is in-person performance at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour from 6 to 8 pm that night.
With a rather large discard pile, Joe Dillstrom has returned to previously written songs from different eras of his life to source material for a new record. Kiljoy will be arriving mid-May this year as an ode to the past.
Another project in the works, Songs For Them All, will also feature some recycled older tunes, but with the vibes of mall music.