© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Studio Live

SoundCheck: Recycling the past with Joe Dillstrom

By Jessica Balisle
Published February 10, 2026 at 7:45 AM CST

Joe Dillstrom will be on Studio Live on Friday, February 13, 2026 at noon. Then catch is in-person performance at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour from 6 to 8 pm that night.

With a rather large discard pile, Joe Dillstrom has returned to previously written songs from different eras of his life to source material for a new record. Kiljoy will be arriving mid-May this year as an ode to the past.

Another project in the works, Songs For Them All, will also feature some recycled older tunes, but with the vibes of mall music.

Studio Live
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle