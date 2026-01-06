SoundCheck: As ‘another Springfield guitar band,’ Uncle Knuckle carves a homegrown path of local music
Uncle Knuckle and the Reveal Machine will be on Studio Live at noon on Friday, January 9, 2026. Then catch their in-person performance at BrewCo that night from 6 to 8 pm for Studio Live Social Hour.
When we think about cover bands, we usually picture musicians performing songs by artists we'll never meet. But Uncle Knuckle is changing that by performing cover songs by Springfield and Ozarks area writers in addition to their own original tunes.