SoundCheck: Building worlds through imaginative songwriting with Eric Leick
Eric Leick will be on Studio Live on Friday, March 13, 2026. Then join us for his in-person performance at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour that night from 6 to 8 pm.
Eric Leick has always had an active imagination. It plays a big role in his dark, weird, sometimes creepy, sometimes funny songs. Combined with his unique growl of a voice, Eric has been a vital, yet elusive part of the Springfield music scene for decades.