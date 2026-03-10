© 2026 KSMU Radio
SoundCheck: Building worlds through imaginative songwriting with Eric Leick

By Jessica Balisle
Published March 10, 2026 at 7:45 AM CDT

Eric Leick will be on Studio Live on Friday, March 13, 2026. Then join us for his in-person performance at BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour that night from 6 to 8 pm.

Eric Leick has always had an active imagination. It plays a big role in his dark, weird, sometimes creepy, sometimes funny songs. Combined with his unique growl of a voice, Eric has been a vital, yet elusive part of the Springfield music scene for decades.

Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
