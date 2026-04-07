SoundCheck: From Shanatalie to the Shandies, how to name a band and other lessons from 10 years of music
The Shandies will be on Studio Live on Friday, April 10, 2026, at noon on KSMU. Then catch the band that night at Springfield BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour.
Folk duo the Shandies will celebrate 10 years of being a band next month in May. In this episode of SoundCheck, Shannon Stine and Natalie Wlodarczyk reflect on what it was like naming the band and where the path of music has taken them together - including a trip to Japan and opening for the Ozark Mountain Daredevils.