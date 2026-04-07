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Studio Live

SoundCheck: From Shanatalie to the Shandies, how to name a band and other lessons from 10 years of music

By Jessica Balisle
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:45 AM CDT
The Shandies: Shannon Stine and Natalie Wlodarczyk
Matt Loveland
The Shandies: Shannon Stine and Natalie Wlodarczyk

The Shandies will be on Studio Live on Friday, April 10, 2026, at noon on KSMU. Then catch the band that night at Springfield BrewCo for Studio Live Social Hour.

Folk duo the Shandies will celebrate 10 years of being a band next month in May. In this episode of SoundCheck, Shannon Stine and Natalie Wlodarczyk reflect on what it was like naming the band and where the path of music has taken them together - including a trip to Japan and opening for the Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

Studio Live
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle