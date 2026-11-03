Missouri State University gets ready to celebrate homecoming

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

What do tailgates, campus traditions and a whole lot of maroon and white have in common? It’s Homecoming at Missouri State University.

This year’s event will bring Bears together for a full week of celebration and connection beginning Nov. 9.

Two staff members helping to bring all the Homecoming excitement to life are: Desmond Dunklin, student engagement director, and Stephanie Smith, university advancement relations executive director.

Read the full audio transcript