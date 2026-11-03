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Missouri State Journal

Missouri State University gets ready to celebrate homecoming

By Emily Yeap
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
The Pride Marching Band at Homecoming.
Missouri State University
The Pride Marching Band at Homecoming.

Homecoming at Mo State begins the week of Nov. 9 with the parade, BearFest Village and game on November 14.

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

What do tailgates, campus traditions and a whole lot of maroon and white have in common? It’s Homecoming at Missouri State University.

This year’s event will bring Bears together for a full week of celebration and connection beginning Nov. 9.

Two staff members helping to bring all the Homecoming excitement to life are: Desmond Dunklin, student engagement director, and Stephanie Smith, university advancement relations executive director.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityAlumni AssociationStudent AffairsUniversity AdvancementStephanie SmithDesmond Dunklin
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
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