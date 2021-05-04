Missouri State Journal
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
The Missouri State Journal is a weekly program keeping you in touch with Missouri State University.
Be respectful and get educated.
Growing up in Bangladesh, Sujash Purna was inspired by British literature, reading works by J.K. Rowling, Jane Austen and George Orwell. A love of…
Many runners find themselves drawn to races and long runs – like marathons. But how do you begin to tackle the intense physical and mental hurdles that…
Battling a sedentary mindset? Ready to get active? Dr. Sara Powell is ready to help you set some goals. Powell, assistant professor in the kinesiology…
To say that this past year and a half have been tough is an understatement. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every facet of our lives and put a strain…
Last year, Missouri State University’s Tent Theatre was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, it’s back with its 59th season, featuring…
Want to truly walk a mile in someone else’s shoes? Try an ethnographic field school. It’s an immersive experience where you live within another…
Whether you’re a CEO, public relations professional, truck driver or preschool student, you are always communicating. Intentionally or not. Verbally or…
Summer is just around the corner. With easing of restrictions and increased vaccination rates, many people around the country are ready to travel…
Many people choose to follow a diet plan to lose weight and eat healthier.But with so many diet plans available, from the DASH diet to the Keto diet to…