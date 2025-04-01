Missouri State breaks ground on the Clifton M. Smart III Advancement Center

A new facility being built on the Missouri State campus will serve as a central hub for university advancement.

MO State officials broke ground Tuesday on the Clifton M. Smart III Advancement Center. University officials stood in a parking lot — the future home of the center and tossed sand that filled troughs that were painted maroon. After the ground "was broken," the Pride Band played the university's fight song.

Missouri State University Artist rendering of the Clifton M. Smart III Advancement Center to be built on the Missouri State University campus.

The 28,000-square-foot two-story advancement center will be built across from the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center at National Avenue and Bear Blvd. It will house key areas of development, engagement and alumni relations, university advancement relations, advancement services and athletics development. It will also be home to the Missouri State Foundation and Alumni Association.

Plans include an event center for nearly 200, two conference rooms, an executive boardroom, living room, traditions hall and an outdoor courtyard. There will also be a maroon grand piano and a chandelier shaped like the Missouri State bear logo.

Missouri State President Biff Williams said the building will serve as part of the entrance to the university for prospective students and others.

"I think when you look at this building, the construction's such where you can see transparently through," he said. "You're going to see students in there, you're going to see alumni, you're going to see the community, and I think it's going to tell the students that are coming here to consider Missouri State, you're welcome and that we want you here."

Brent Dunn, head of university advancement, said they're building the new center "to make Missouri State better. With our event spaces, our gathering spaces and displaying our history on the Traditions Hall, the first floor of this brand new facility, this is the front door of the university and will connect, collaborate and celebrate the spirit of Missouri State University."

Michele Skalicky Former Missouri State University President Clif Smart and his wife Gail at the groundbreaking for a new MSU advancement center on April 1, 2025.

Initial funding for the new advancement center came from an anonymous seven-figure donation. That donor wanted to name the building after the last president of Missouri State, Clif Smart.

Smart spoke at the groundbreaking and said he's still "blown away that someone would make such an amazing lead gift to name this building after me."

The center is expected to open in the fall of 2026.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks purchased the Meyer Alumni Center building at 300 S. Jefferson for $5.8 million.

CFO will occupy the fourth floor of the Alumni Center. The Missouri State Foundation will lease back its space until it moves to the new advancement center and will continue to manage and operate the building until 2026.

The current tenants will continue to occupy the remainder of the building.



