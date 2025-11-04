Missouri State University prepares to celebrate its 1st Homecoming as part of Conference USA

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Homecoming 2025 at Missouri State University is just around the corner.

Alumni and friends are invited to join in the festivities on campus beginning Nov. 9. The event is later this year than in previous years to align with the Bears’ home football game in the new conference.

“I encourage alumni who haven’t been back in a few years to join us. With the completion of the Roy Blunt Hall addition and progression of other projects, there’s so much growth and it’s such an exciting time on campus,” said Michaela Bennett, assistant director of college and constituency engagement at Missouri State.

“The university has also moved to Conference USA, which places us in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision for the first time, so it’s important for everyone to show up and support the Bears at the football game.”

Homecoming events include:

Nov. 9

Homecoming Kickoff Rally, 1 p.m., Bear Head Plaza



Enjoy free food, giveaways, make and takes and much more

Nov. 14

Class of 1975 50th Reunion, 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Hall



Class of 1975 graduates can kick off Homecoming weekend with a special lunch

Tickets are $40 per person Register by Nov. 11

Young Alumni Happy Hour, 7 p.m., Hold Fast Brewing



Enjoy conversation and craft beer

Registration cost is $10 in advance or $15 on event day and includes two drink tickets and appetizers

Nov. 15

Band of Bears Homecoming Parade, 9 a.m., John Q. Hammons Parkway



Enjoy bands, floats and other parade entries as they travel through campus

Golden Bears Reunion, 10:30 a.m., Plaster Student Union Ballroom



This free, exclusive Homecoming celebration honors Bears who graduated from or last attended Missouri State 50 or more years ago

The Class of 1975 will be inducted into Golden Bears

Reserve your spot by Nov. 11

Alumni Association Tailgate presented by Reliable Subaru



11 a.m., south of Glass Hall

Reconnect with fellow Bears, share stories and soak in Bear pride over food, drinks and games

Sugar Bears Homecoming Experience, 11 a.m., BearFest Village



Sugar Bear alums can connect with the current squad and take part in gameday festivities

Tickets are $35 per person

Register by Nov. 7

Bears Football vs. UTEP, 2 p.m., Plaster Stadium



Cheer on the Bears as they take on the University of Texas at El Paso Miners

Tickets range from $29-$45 each

“Homecoming is a special time for everyone — alumni, friends of the university and our entire community,” Bennett said. “It’s an open invitation for those who’ve shared our past to return and relive their memories and for those who want to be part of our future to join the celebration.”

Read the full transcript