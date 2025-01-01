Donor Advised Funds

Thank you for considering a donation through your donor advised fund!

What is a donor advised fund?

A Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) is a charitable giving account that allows individuals or families to donate money, receive an immediate tax deduction, and then recommend grants from that account to their favorite nonprofits—like KSMU—over time.

Why donate through DAF?

Tax Benefits: You get an immediate income tax deduction when you contribute to your DAF, even if the funds are distributed to charities later.

Flexibility: You can take your time deciding when and where to give.

Simplicity: The sponsoring organization (like Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, or a local community foundation) handles the paperwork and grant distribution.

Growth Potential: Your donation can be invested and may grow tax-free before being granted to charities.

How to give through your DAF:

Ozarks Public Broadcasting operates under the non-profit umbrella of the Missouri State University Foundation. To support KSMU with a gift from your donor-advised fund (DAF), please direct your contribution to:

Missouri State University Foundation

Kenneth E. Meyer Alumni Center

300 South Jefferson, Suite 100

Springfield, MO 65806

Tax ID Number (EIN): 43-1234200

In the designation or memo line, please specify: For the benefit of KSMU Radio

Ask your fund to include your name and address on the check sent from the fund so that we can properly thank you, keep you updated, and let you know how your contribution is making and impact. This ensures your generous gift is routed directly to support the programs and mission of KSMU.

If you or your DAF advisor have any questions, we’re happy to help. Please contact:

Lori Street

Donor Relations Manager

417-836-3506

LoriStreet@MissouriState.edu

