© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mad_final__oct_2017_.png
Making a Difference

Community Focus Report shows the crux of public order and safety is community collaboration and partnerships

Published June 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
MAD 2 JUNE 2022.JPG
Springfieldmo.gov
/
Springfield-Greene County opened a $19.7 million public safety center August, 2012 to house Springfield-Greene County 9-1-1 and the Springfield Office of Emergency Management.

This broadcast season, KSMU’s program "Making a Difference" is switching gears. Through a series of panel conversations airing once every month, we examine each chapter of The 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County. The CFR is a biennial report which evaluates the community’s assets, gaps, opportunities and challenges in eleven key areas, including today’s topic: Public Order and Safety.

Our guests for today’s panel conversation are: Jonathan Groves, facilitator of the CFR; Springfield Missouri Chief of Police, Paul Williams; Cheryl Springfield Missouri Fire Chief, David Pennington; and Dustin Brown, Executive Vice President of Burrell Medical Group.

Production support for the Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County, comes from: The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, The Junior League of Springfield, The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, The Springfield-Greene County Library District, and The United Way of The Ozarks.

The Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County is available for viewing at www.springfieldcommunityfocus.org

Tags

Making a Difference Community Focus ReportCommunity Foundation of the OzarksSpringfield Police DepartmentSpringfield Police Chief Paul WilliamsSpringfield Fire DepartmentDavid PenningtonBurrell Behavioral Health
Mike Smith
See stories by Mike Smith
Related Content
Load More