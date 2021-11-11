2021 Community Focus Report, Transportation: New Transit Options Expand With Improvements For Bicyclists & Walkers

Today’s Making A Difference presents an overview of the 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County, with CFR Facilitator, Jonathan Groves, and Steering Committee Chair, Morey Mechlin. The CFR will be released to the public with a Facebook Live event, October 21; Today's program also features a discussion on Housing, with Amanda Stadler, Community Partnership of the Ozarks Homeless Services Policy and Program Coordinator, and Habitat For Humanity Homeowner, Carmen Lawrence.

Listen • 40:11