2021 Community Focus Report, Transportation: New Transit Options Expand With Improvements For Bicyclists & Walkers
Transportation, is the topic for today's Making a Difference Community Focus Report Panel Conversation. Our guests include: Natasha Longpine, Principal Planner with the Ozarks Transportation Organization; Jonathan Groves, Drury University Communications professor, and CFR Facilitator; Amy Blansit, CEO of the Drew Lewis Foundation; and Casey Ebhraim, a single mom, who, until very recently but for the last three years, was a frequent rider of City Utilities Transit, the C.U. Bus system in Springfield.
