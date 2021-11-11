© 2021 KSMU Radio
Making a Difference

2021 Community Focus Report, Transportation: New Transit Options Expand With Improvements For Bicyclists & Walkers

Published November 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST
Transportation, is the topic for today's Making a Difference Community Focus Report Panel Conversation. Our guests include: Natasha Longpine, Principal Planner with the Ozarks Transportation Organization; Jonathan Groves, Drury University Communications professor, and CFR Facilitator; Amy Blansit, CEO of the Drew Lewis Foundation; and Casey Ebhraim, a single mom, who, until very recently but for the last three years, was a frequent rider of City Utilities Transit, the C.U. Bus system in Springfield.

MAD GROUP IN OFFICE
Liz Malarkey KSMU
Left to right: Mike Smith, Amy Blansit, Casey Ebhraim, Jonathan Groves
amy and casey mad nov 21
Amy Blansit
Amy Blansit and Casey Ebhraim recording Making a Difference for KSMU
natasha longpine headshot
Ozarks Transportation Organization
Natash Longpine is Principal Planner with the Ozarks Transportation Organization

Production support for the 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield & Greene County, comes from:
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks
The Junior League of Springfield
The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce
The Springfield Greene County Library District
The United Way of the Ozarks

