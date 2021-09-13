-
Springfield fire officials are stressing the importance of smoke alarms after a working smoke alarm saved a man and his daughter on Sunday. The fire…
If you live in Springfield’s Midtown neighborhood, you might get a visit by a firefighter starting Saturday, May 25.Springfield firefighters will go door…
Springfield has seen its second fire fatality of 2019. Firefighters from the Springfield Fire Department were called to a home in the 2900 block of W. Elm…
An incident at Springfield’s Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plan has left two contract workers injured. They were taken to the hospital with what city…
A new program funded by a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, is aimed at keeping Springfield residents in Zones 1 and 2 safe.The Springfield Fire…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Ilga Vise speaks with Heather Parker, fire and safety educator with the Springfield Fire Department. Today’s…
Cooking fires are the number one cause of house fires, according to the Springfield Fire Department. With Thanksgiving next week, a lot of people will be…
When he was 21-years-old, former Springfield Fire Chief David Hall, saw his best friend’s house burn to the ground. He felt helpless so he signed up as a…
Leaders from several Springfield organizations, including the Springfield Fire Department, CoxHealth and Mercy, gathered at the Springfield Regional…
A member of the Springfield Fire Department is in North Carolina to help with rescue operations as Hurricane Florence barrels nears the East Coast. He is…