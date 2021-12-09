© 2021 KSMU Radio
Community Focus Report facilitator says Citizen Participation is 'at top of pyramid'

Published December 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST
This broadcast season, KSMU’s Making A Difference, is switching gears: Through a series of panel conversations airing the second Thursday of every month, we examine each chapter of The 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County. The CFR is a biennial report which evaluates the community’s assets, gaps, opportunities and challenges in eleven key areas, including today’s topic; Citizen Participation.

Our guests for today’s panel conversation: Jonathan Groves, Facilitator of the CFR; Sony Hocklander, Author of the CFR chapter and White Paper on, Citizen Participation; Joan Gentry, Voter Services Chair with the League Of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri; and, Doug Sanders, a recently registered voter who is passionate about being a “Part of the voting process”.

Production support for the 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County comes from: The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, The Junior League of Springfield, The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, The Springfield-Greene County Library District, and, The United Way of The Ozarks.

The 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County, is available for viewing, at www.springfieldcommunityfocus.org

Left-Right: Sony Hocklander, Joan Gentry, Jonathan Groves, Mike Smith
Doug Sanders is a former felon who's voting rights were restored with the help of the League of Women Voters
