This week, host Debbie Good speaks with Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.Today’s discussion explores the impact of COVID-19 regarding department…
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police shot a man after he hit an officer with a car outside police headquarters.Police Chief Paul Williams says the…
The Springfield Police Department has released its annual report showing the past year's crime data.The number of violent crimes and property crimes both…
This week on Making Democracy Work, we continue our ongoing series looking deeper into individual aspects of the 2019 Springfield-Greene County focus…
Springfield will soon have nowhere to house those arrested on municipal charges but who haven’t yet been sentenced.The city has been housing up to 40…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Springfield Chief of Police Paul Williams.Today’s discussion explores the measures taken…
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams is speaking out after a report on CNN November 29 detailed errors made by the department in sexual assault cases…
In the aftermath of the August 2014 police shooting of 18 year old Michael Brown of Ferguson Mo., Governor Jay Nixon directed the Mo. Dept. of Public…
In this segment of KSMU's Sense of Community Series, Michele Skalicky takes a look at what's causing the overcrowding problem at the Greene County Jail…
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt met with representatives from a variety of Springfield organizations at Burrell Behavioral Health Tuesday to talk about mental…