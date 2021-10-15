Shortage of safe and affordable housing remains a Red Flag in the 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield/Greene County
Today’s Making A Difference presents an overview of the 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County, with CFR Facilitator, Jonathan Groves, and Steering Committee Chair, Morey Mechlin. The CFR will be released to the public with a Facebook Live event, October 21; Today's program also features a discussion on Housing, with Amanda Stadler, Community Partnership of the Ozarks Homeless Services Policy and Program Coordinator, and Habitat For Humanity Homeowner, Carmen Lawrence.
With us today to talk about the 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County, is the report’s Facilitator, Dr. Jonathan Groves, and CFR Steering Committee Chair, Morey Mechlin.
As Making a Difference continues, we have a conversation about Housing, with Amanda Stadler, of the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, and Carmen Lawrence, who in 2018 with her husband and two cats, moved into their Habitat For Humanity Home in Greene County, just north of the Springfield City limits.
